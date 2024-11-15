Previous
Spying through the fence! by cgfarrer
A recent walk with Connie. I love how she’s spotted something through the fence, possibly a pheasant!
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Cathy Farrer

@cgfarrer
Pat Knowles ace
A pheasant maybe? On the alert!
November 23rd, 2024  
