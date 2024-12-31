Previous
NYE 2024 - me and my drink of choice! by cgfarrer
5 / 365

NYE 2024 - me and my drink of choice!

A diary shot of NYE when I was cooking for our lovely friends. I rarely drank alcohol until Prosecco became popular in the UK! I now enjoy an occasional glass when we go out or have friends over. Happy New Year everyone!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Cathy Farrer

@cgfarrer
Barb ace
Really cute photo, Cathy! Happy New Year to you and yours!
January 4th, 2025  
