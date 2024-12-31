Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
NYE 2024 - me and my drink of choice!
A diary shot of NYE when I was cooking for our lovely friends. I rarely drank alcohol until Prosecco became popular in the UK! I now enjoy an occasional glass when we go out or have friends over. Happy New Year everyone!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy Farrer
@cgfarrer
6
photos
9
followers
1
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
1st January 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
cooking
,
nye
,
prosecco
Barb
ace
Really cute photo, Cathy! Happy New Year to you and yours!
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close