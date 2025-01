Family New Year’s Day walk (a day late)

On New Year’s Day the Farrer family, along with my Mum and Dad, usually have a wander in Miller and Avenham parks with a stop for mulled wine and Christmas cake. This year, due to the weather we postponed it until the 2nd. Beautiful blue sky but some icy spots! Sadly, younger members of the family were back at work so just a small group this year. My Mum and Dad also decided against it because of potential slip hazards!