Gala Day

I took so many photos whilst on my recent NZ trip and it has been hard to choose my first one to post. This photo is taken at my nephew’s school Gala Day in Hastings, North Island. It was a glorious day and you can see that it was very well supported. Max was on a stall with some friends, similar to ‘beer pong’ but without the alcohol! Garth obviously had a go, I’ll post that on Extras. The one day event raised $75,000!