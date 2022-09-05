Previous
9-5-22 by cglist
243 / 365

9-5-22

It was a stormy evening, but the rain has stopped.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
67% complete

