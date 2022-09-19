Previous
9-19-22 by cglist
257 / 365

9-19-22

I love the mossy roof on this old picnic shelter in Towner’s Woods.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
70% complete

