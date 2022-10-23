Previous
Next
10-23-22 by cglist
291 / 365

10-23-22

I you look closely, you can see two bal eagles - one sitting on a branch and the other taking off from it. Sometimes I really miss the zoom on my 35mm camera…
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise