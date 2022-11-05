Previous
11-5-22 by cglist
304 / 365

11-5-22

I liked the look of this wall on the lakeshore.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
83% complete

Faye Turner
Great tones and textures
November 6th, 2022  
