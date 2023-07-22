Previous
7-26-23 by cglist
349 / 365

7-26-23

The lake was a mirror.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

cglist

@cglist
Posting from Brady Lake, in northeast Ohio, USA.
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise