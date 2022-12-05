Sign up
11 / 365
Give a little Love
A wooden figurine running into the arms of the other for a hug!
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
0
Chaiione
@chaiione
11
photos
4
followers
4
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th December 2022 12:24am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#hug
,
#givealittlelove
,
#woodenfigurines
Megan
ace
Awe! So cute.
December 6th, 2022
