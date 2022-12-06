Previous
Homelessness by chaiione
12 / 365

Homelessness

A large structure created by using 17 different people feature to show Homelessness in the Capital of England in London, Kings Cross. The structure is called Alex.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Chaiione

@chaiione
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
December 6th, 2022  
