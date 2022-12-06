Sign up
12 / 365
Homelessness
A large structure created by using 17 different people feature to show Homelessness in the Capital of England in London, Kings Cross. The structure is called Alex.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th December 2022 1:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
london
,
#alex
,
#homelessness
,
#kingscross
,
#crisisinlondon
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
December 6th, 2022
