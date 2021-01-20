Previous
Trigger by chanceimages
15 / 365

Trigger

Getting used to his new home after a great first night in a new place. Such a sweetie.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Chance Images

@chanceimages
I've tried a few times to complete a 365 project. I was always trying to get the "best shot". This time,...
4% complete

