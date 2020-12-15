Previous
My Oh My by chancelique
20 / 365

My Oh My

Took a walk the other day and saw a few painted rocks around our neighborhood. Thought this one was kinda cute
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Chancelique

@chancelique
5% complete

