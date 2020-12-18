Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
23 / 365
Lone Sentry
For this week's 52Frames challenge (black and white minimalism)
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chancelique
@chancelique
23
photos
6
followers
6
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
17th December 2020 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
bird
,
roof
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
Corinne C
ace
Great composition. I love the repetition of the tile and the great silhouette of the pigeon.
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close