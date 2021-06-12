Ode to Barns Past

Conceived in need, and built with pride,

by careful loving hands.

Mystique, with styles of purpose blend,

from your ancestral lands.



Your mow and stall made food for all,

with plenty left to sell.

You’ve sheltered countless herds and flocks,

and served your masters well...



Richard Talada (1990)



Afternoon view from a historic New England barn.