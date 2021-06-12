Sign up
37 / 365
Ode to Barns Past
Conceived in need, and built with pride,
by careful loving hands.
Mystique, with styles of purpose blend,
from your ancestral lands.
Your mow and stall made food for all,
with plenty left to sell.
You've sheltered countless herds and flocks,
and served your masters well...
Richard Talada (1990)
Afternoon view from a historic New England barn.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Tags
door
,
barn
,
farm
Corinne C
ace
Striking door against a perfect sky!
June 14th, 2021
