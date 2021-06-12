Previous
Ode to Barns Past by chancelique
37 / 365

Ode to Barns Past

Conceived in need, and built with pride,
by careful loving hands.
Mystique, with styles of purpose blend,
from your ancestral lands.

Your mow and stall made food for all,
with plenty left to sell.
You’ve sheltered countless herds and flocks,
and served your masters well...

Richard Talada (1990)

Afternoon view from a historic New England barn.
Chancelique

@chancelique
Corinne C ace
Striking door against a perfect sky!
June 14th, 2021  
