Waiting for Falafel by chandalua
Waiting for Falafel

While waiting for our Falafel I see Neomi day dreaming in perfect light.
I love everything about that little girl
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Caro Barkan

I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
bkb in the city
Great portrait
January 8th, 2021  
