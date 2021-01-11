Previous
Wonder by chandalua
11 / 365

Wonder

Today at the fire pit in our little Kibbutz. This sweet little boy's name is Pele which means Wonder in hebrew. I saw the scene and wonder is the word that came to my mind.
It is lockdown but lucky for us we live surrounded by nature and wonder.
Caro Barkan

ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
Margo ace
This is delightful Fav
January 12th, 2021  
