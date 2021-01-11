Sign up
11 / 365
Wonder
Today at the fire pit in our little Kibbutz. This sweet little boy's name is Pele which means Wonder in hebrew. I saw the scene and wonder is the word that came to my mind.
It is lockdown but lucky for us we live surrounded by nature and wonder.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
1
1
Caro Barkan
ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
11
photos
24
followers
40
following
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th January 2021 3:20pm
Margo
ace
This is delightful Fav
January 12th, 2021
