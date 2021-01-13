Previous
Kindergarden teacher on video chat by chandalua
Kindergarden teacher on video chat

This morning Neomi's Kindergarden teacher called her on video chat. It was oh so sweet to watch I almost melted.
We are enjoying the lockdown quality time at home. I can see though that Neomi misses her Kindergarden.
Monica
Awww, sweet photo. She looks delighted to be talking to her teacher.
January 13th, 2021  
