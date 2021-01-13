Sign up
Kindergarden teacher on video chat
This morning Neomi's Kindergarden teacher called her on video chat. It was oh so sweet to watch I almost melted.
We are enjoying the lockdown quality time at home. I can see though that Neomi misses her Kindergarden.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Caro Barkan
Monica
Awww, sweet photo. She looks delighted to be talking to her teacher.
January 13th, 2021
