Rainy day by chandalua
18 / 365

Rainy day

This picture petty much sums up the rainy day during covid lockdown that we just had.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Caro Barkan

ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A delightful image! I love the pov and how they're lined up. So cute!
January 19th, 2021  
