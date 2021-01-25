Previous
Midnight by chandalua
25 / 365

Midnight

Me and my good friend Yahel had a long and good talk and when I came home a little after midnight I found this beautiful scene. My husband and our little one fast asleep in fairy tale land.
I snapped it with my phone hoping for the best.
Caro Barkan

@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
