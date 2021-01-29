Previous
Next
Winter colours by chandalua
27 / 365

Winter colours

Today it suddenly stopped to rain and me and the girls ran out of the house to breath the fresh winter air and enjoy the crispy colours. We are lucky to live in a very pretty place surounded by nature
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Caro Barkan

ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise