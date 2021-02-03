Previous
A whole lot of magic wonder and light by chandalua
A whole lot of magic wonder and light

The kids in the photograph are called Neomi Kessem Pele and Or- hebrew for Magic wonder and light. It delights me at new everytime
Caro Barkan

@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
