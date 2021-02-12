Previous
The day after by chandalua
The day after

The day after the third lockdown.
In the background the youth moovement is back in action dancing in the streets and in the front our lovely neighbour Keren with her sweet little babygirl.
Those are defibatly all a few of my favourite things
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Caro Barkan

@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
Fisher Family
Two lovely happy faces - beautiful portraits!

Ian
February 26th, 2021  
