Mandala of Joy by chandalua
46 / 365

Mandala of Joy

Today I crocheted this one as a gift for a dear friend.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Caro Barkan

Pat Thacker
Such skills, its beautiful! I'm sure your friend will be delighted with this, fav.
February 26th, 2021  
