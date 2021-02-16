Previous
And his name is... by chandalua
And his name is...

Livne, which means Birch (the tree) his older brothers are also called after Trees.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Caro Barkan

CAT Carter19 ace
Beautiful child! Such a blessing and I love the name. My daughters middle name is Rowan also a tree
February 26th, 2021  
