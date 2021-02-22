Sign up
Last playdate before quarantine
The kindergarden teacher called us to pick up the kids since one of the kids tested positiv for covid.
I picked up the neighbours kid too. Last playdate before quarantine
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Caro Barkan
ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
9
365
E-M1MarkII
22nd February 2021 4:04pm
