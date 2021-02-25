Previous
Next
Day 4 of quarantine by chandalua
49 / 365

Day 4 of quarantine

We invent all sorts of games forcduring quarantine. This is the one I love most so far. Because the wiping the floor game made a huge mess
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Caro Barkan

ace
@chandalua
I live in a small Kibbutz in the north of Israel and truely love it here. I end up taking 99% of my photographs in...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise