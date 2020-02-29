Previous
2020-02-29-07 by chapjohn
Photo 394

2020-02-29-07

Newport, Oregon: Oregon Coast Aquarium--Sea Nettle
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

John W. Cundiff

@chapjohn
I have been doing 365Project since 2012. My photography is about light, color, and shadows with nature, landscapes, animals, flowers and fish (aquariums).
Lisa Poland ace
This shot is fabulous!
March 2nd, 2020  
