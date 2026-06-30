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16 / 365
Danger
Warning sign on the train power cable
Last photo of June.
Really does feel good being back.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
16
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17
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Charlie's photo blog
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
30th June 2026 3:28pm
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sign
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warning
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cable
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safety
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danger
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danger sign
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