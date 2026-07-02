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Pole by charbellphoto
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Pole

Inexplicably, there's a wooden poll in the English class. Straight out the ground. No one, staff included, knows why.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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