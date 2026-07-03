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19 / 365
Train
Final day of term 2 today. First day of winter break.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
19
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Charlie's photo blog
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
3rd July 2026 3:26pm
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