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Laptop by charbellphoto
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Laptop

Today is my friend Rain's 17th birthday (they've come up in a few photos prior to this one)
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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