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Brother's drawing by charbellphoto
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Brother's drawing

A drawing my little brother made at school today. He loves to draw, a lot. I know that's just because he's a little kid but if he's anything like me, and I loved to draw at his age too, he has a very artistic future ahead.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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