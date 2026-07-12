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Meds
So I'm ill at the moment. These are some of the meds I've been taking.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
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12th July 2026 1:01pm
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