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Meds again by charbellphoto
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Meds again

Still ill! Not exactly a thing that goes away in a day. Thought I'd take a slightly more planned out photo of my meds today. And don't worry, I only took 2. I don't like taking meds so I'm happy I only have to take 2 per meal.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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