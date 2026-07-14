Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
30 / 365
Phone Call
Taken during a call with my partner, Earnest. Told him he could do any pose, chose to bite his hoop earrings. Love them to bits
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
30
photos
9
followers
18
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Charlie's photo blog
Camera
KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
14th July 2026 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
call
,
partner
,
selfie
,
phone call
,
duo photo
Charlie Belle K.
Writing this at 12am my time, call has been going on for just over 3 hours.
July 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close