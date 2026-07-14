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Phone Call by charbellphoto
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Phone Call

Taken during a call with my partner, Earnest. Told him he could do any pose, chose to bite his hoop earrings. Love them to bits
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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Charlie Belle K.
Writing this at 12am my time, call has been going on for just over 3 hours.
July 14th, 2026  
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