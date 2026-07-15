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31 / 365
Wall Decoration
Start of Month 2
The disadvantage of mass uploading these every few days is that I don't remember the context or reasoning of the photo.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
35
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9% complete
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Charlie's photo blog
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
15th July 2026 10:17pm
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