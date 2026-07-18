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34 / 365
Hallway
I couldn't sleep so I took this photo
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
35
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Charlie's photo blog
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
18th July 2026 9:18pm
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