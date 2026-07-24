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Watching Backrooms by charbellphoto
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Watching Backrooms

Writing this the day after. Loved the movie, but I can not do horror movies. Needed my best friends with me on call to get through the second half. Cried quite a bit. 10/10 movie, big win for smaller movie studios, I'm done with horror for the year.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Charlie Belle K.

@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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