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Morning frost
Took a photo of the leaves with frost after arriving at school. Cold as hell but it was very pretty.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Charlie Belle K.
@charbellphoto
Daily photo since June 2026 They/them 16 Born in South Africa Live in New Zealand Class of 2027 Camera: Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (15/06/2026-present) Old account:
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Charlie's photo blog
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KODAK PIXPRO FZ55
Taken
27th July 2026 8:45am
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plant
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ice
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leaves
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dew
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frost
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