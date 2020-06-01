Sign up
1 / 365
New Camera - Canon EOS 200D
Got my new camera today and as it was the 1st June I figured it would be a good time to start a Photo 365 project to help keep me motivated and make it a bit more interesting.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
0
0
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
1st June 2020 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
camera
,
photography
,
canon
