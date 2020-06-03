Previous
Next
Sari fabric by charmainezoe
3 / 365

Sari fabric

We use sarees to shade the conservatory roof, somehow I managed to find 2 the same on eBay!
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise