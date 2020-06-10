Previous
My Ukulele, a Lanikai Concert spalted mango with mother of pearl trim by charmainezoe
10 / 365

My Ukulele, a Lanikai Concert spalted mango with mother of pearl trim

Got my uke out today and practised my chords & strumming patterns, as well as attempting to play along with Disney's Lava Song which I'm trying to learn.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
Photo Details

