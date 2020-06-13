Sign up
13 / 365
Pigeon
I spent 5 hours waiting for a good shot of the garden birds with my new camera and a 70-300mm lens and only got this blooming pigeon!
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
1
0
Charmaine Zoe
ace
@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
13
photos
9
followers
24
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Yr 1: 2020-2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
photography
,
bird
,
lens
,
frame
,
garden
,
pigeon
,
birdwatching
Jean
ace
And you got him with his wings in action! Birds are challenging to capture.
June 13th, 2020
