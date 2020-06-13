Previous
Pigeon by charmainezoe
13 / 365

Pigeon

I spent 5 hours waiting for a good shot of the garden birds with my new camera and a 70-300mm lens and only got this blooming pigeon!
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
Jean ace
And you got him with his wings in action! Birds are challenging to capture.
June 13th, 2020  
