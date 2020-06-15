Previous
Pink Peony by charmainezoe
15 / 365

Pink Peony

Tried my hand at macro photography with some peonies. Taken with a Canon 200D & Tamron 90mm Macro lens.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
