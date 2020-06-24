Previous
30C here at the moment and I've got the fan going! :-) by charmainezoe
22 / 365

24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
