Finally got a printer!

We've been trying to get our hands on a new printer for weeks now and it's been like trying to buy the Koh-i-Noor diamond! Everytime we found one we liked in our price range no-one had any of that model in stock. This is the 3rd printer we've ordered and the only one where when they said they had it in stock it actually was. Anyway it came today and we were able to get it unboxed, set up and actually printing from an iPhone in half an hour. Since then we've managed to get it connected wirelessly to a laptop, 2 PC's, 2 iPads, an iPhone and an Android phone with no trouble at all so we are so pleased we eventually ended up with this model as it's an absolute doddle to use - and doesn't look bad either. :-) For anyone wondering what it is, it's an HP Officejet 8015 All-in-One Printer, Scanner & Copier & we got it from Amazon.