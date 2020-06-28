Previous
Got a visit from a flock of starlings today! by charmainezoe
24 / 365

Got a visit from a flock of starlings today!

28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Charmaine Zoe

@charmainezoe
My 365 Year started on 1st June 2020 when I got a new DSLR camera, a Canon EOS 200D. I had been using a Nikon...
