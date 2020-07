Coalport Cottage - The Parasol House

Was practising my macro today with various bits and pieces I found around the house and decided to have a go with this pretty little porcelain cottage. It's a Coalport pastel burner and I inherited 10 altogether from my father, so I still have another 9 to go!. I photographed it against a background of some shimmery fabric I happened to have, which when given a bit of digital magic makes for a lovely effect.