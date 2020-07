Party Streamer!

Another macro, this time of a reflective metallic party streamer, on my holographic fabric again, with a bit of digital magic. Had a hard time trying to get the streamer curly enough to photograph as a spiral. Ended up wrapping it tightly round a pencil with some blue tack holding the ends and then waited until I thought it would stay in place before I took it off again! It's a blue fabric but I felt like a colour change was in order. :-)